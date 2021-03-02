No. 23 Purdue 73, No. 25 Wisconsin 69

WISCONSIN (16-9)
Ford 4-9 2-2 11, Reuvers 5-10 1-3 11, Wahl 3-5 1-2 7, Davison 4-12 4-6 15, Trice 2-10 4-4 10, Jon.Davis 1-4 0-0 2, Potter 3-5 4-4 11, Anderson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-57 16-21 69.
PURDUE (17-8)
Gillis 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 4-8 1-1 9, Hunter 1-5 0-2 2, Ivey 4-9 9-10 18, Stefanovic 2-5 0-0 4, Wheeler 3-3 2-2 11, Edey 8-11 5-7 21, Newman 0-5 1-2 1, Thompson 1-3 2-2 5. Totals 24-50 20-26 73.
Halftime_Purdue 30-28. 3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 7-29 (Davison 3-8, Trice 2-8, Potter 1-3, Ford 1-4, Jon.Davis 0-1, Wahl 0-2, Reuvers 0-3), Purdue 5-14 (Wheeler 3-3, Thompson 1-2, Ivey 1-4, Stefanovic 0-1, Hunter 0-2, Newman 0-2). Rebounds_Wisconsin 25 (Wahl 10), Purdue 34 (Williams, Edey 7). Assists_Wisconsin 11 (Trice 4), Purdue 18 (Stefanovic 8). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 21, Purdue 19.
