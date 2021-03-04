Trending:
No. 23 Purdue looks to extend streak vs Indiana

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 3:30 pm
1 min read
      

Indiana (12-13, 7-11) vs. No. 23 Purdue (17-8, 12-6)

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Purdue looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Indiana. In its last eight wins against the Hoosiers, Purdue has won by an average of 9 points. Indiana’s last win in the series came on Feb. 20, 2016, a 77-73 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Purdue’s Trevion Williams has averaged 15.6 points and 8.9 rebounds while Brandon Newman has put up 8.6 points. For the Hoosiers, Trayce Jackson-Davis has averaged 19.4 points and 9.2 rebounds while Race Thompson has put up 9.6 points and 6.4 rebounds.TERRIFIC TREVION: In 25 games this season, Purdue’s Williams has shot 52.5 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: Indiana is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 12-8 when scoring at least 60.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Boilermakers are 12-0 when holding opponents to 41.3 percent or worse from the field, and 5-8 when opponents shoot better than that. The Hoosiers are 6-0 when they hold opponents to 63 points or fewer and 6-13 whenever opponents exceed 63 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana has attempted the ninth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Hoosiers have averaged 23.7 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

