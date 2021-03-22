On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 23 Southern Cal 85, No. 12 Kansas 51

By The Associated Press
March 22, 2021 11:49 pm
< a min read
      

SOUTHERN CAL (24-7)

I.Mobley 6-14 1-1 17, E.Mobley 4-6 2-4 10, Eaddy 5-12 0-0 12, Peterson 1-4 2-2 5, White 5-7 0-3 13, E.Anderson 4-5 1-3 9, Goodwin 4-4 2-2 10, Agbonkpolo 2-2 0-0 5, Baumann 0-1 0-0 0, Coulibaly 1-1 0-0 2, Waters 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan 0-0 0-0 0, Parris 0-0 0-0 0, Ross 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 32-56 10-17 85.

KANSAS (21-9)

McCormack 2-4 1-2 5, Agbaji 3-13 0-0 8, Braun 2-9 0-2 5, Garrett 6-15 2-2 15, Thompson 0-5 0-0 0, Harris 1-1 0-0 3, Lightfoot 1-2 2-2 4, Grant-Foster 3-7 0-0 7, Wilson 0-3 2-2 2, Jankovich 0-1 0-0 0, Jossell 0-1 2-2 2, Muscadin 0-0 0-0 0, Teahan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-62 9-12 51.

Halftime_Southern Cal 40-21. 3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 11-18 (I.Mobley 4-5, White 3-4, Eaddy 2-5, Agbonkpolo 1-1, Peterson 1-2, Baumann 0-1), Kansas 6-25 (Agbaji 2-8, Harris 1-1, Garrett 1-2, Grant-Foster 1-3, Braun 1-6, Jankovich 0-1, Jossell 0-1, Thompson 0-3). Rebounds_Southern Cal 38 (E.Mobley 13), Kansas 26 (Garrett 6). Assists_Southern Cal 18 (E.Mobley 5), Kansas 12 (Garrett, Harris 4). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 14, Kansas 17.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 Webinar Series: Change Simple...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors with the Defense Logistics Agency prepare boxes of vaccines for the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower