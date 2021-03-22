No. 23 Southern Cal 85, No. 12 Kansas 51

SOUTHERN CAL (24-7)

I.Mobley 6-14 1-1 17, E.Mobley 4-6 2-4 10, Eaddy 5-12 0-0 12, Peterson 1-4 2-2 5, White 5-7 0-3 13, E.Anderson 4-5 1-3 9, Goodwin 4-4 2-2 10, Agbonkpolo 2-2 0-0 5, Baumann 0-1 0-0 0, Coulibaly 1-1 0-0 2, Waters 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan 0-0 0-0 0, Parris 0-0 0-0 0, Ross 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 32-56 10-17 85.

KANSAS (21-9)

McCormack 2-4 1-2 5, Agbaji 3-13 0-0 8, Braun 2-9 0-2 5, Garrett 6-15 2-2 15, Thompson 0-5 0-0 0, Harris 1-1 0-0 3, Lightfoot 1-2 2-2 4, Grant-Foster 3-7 0-0 7, Wilson 0-3 2-2 2, Jankovich 0-1 0-0 0, Jossell 0-1 2-2 2, Muscadin 0-0 0-0 0, Teahan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-62 9-12 51.

Halftime_Southern Cal 40-21. 3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 11-18 (I.Mobley 4-5, White 3-4, Eaddy 2-5, Agbonkpolo 1-1, Peterson 1-2, Baumann 0-1), Kansas 6-25 (Agbaji 2-8, Harris 1-1, Garrett 1-2, Grant-Foster 1-3, Braun 1-6, Jankovich 0-1, Jossell 0-1, Thompson 0-3). Rebounds_Southern Cal 38 (E.Mobley 13), Kansas 26 (Garrett 6). Assists_Southern Cal 18 (E.Mobley 5), Kansas 12 (Garrett, Harris 4). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 14, Kansas 17.

