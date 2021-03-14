On Air: Federal News Network program
No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast 84, Liberty 62

By The Associated Press
March 14, 2021 4:41 pm
LIBERTY (19-8)

Lytle 7-15 8-8 25, Berkman 1-2 0-0 2, Baker 4-13 0-0 11, Smeenge 2-3 2-2 6, Williams 2-3 0-0 4, Rettstatt 0-4 0-0 0, Iverson 0-3 0-0 0, Lindstrom 1-1 2-2 5, Brown 2-5 1-1 5, Smuda 1-4 2-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-53 15-15 62

FLORIDA GULF COAST (26-2)

Bell 8-18 8-10 30, Blair 2-3 0-0 5, Cox 1-2 2-4 5, List 2-2 3-4 8, Morehouse 6-17 2-3 15, Cecil 2-2 0-1 5, Adams 0-0 1-2 1, Dowling 0-0 0-0 0, Stanley 4-7 2-2 12, Hackley 1-1 0-0 3, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-52 18-26 84

Liberty 16 12 16 18 62
Florida Gulf Coast 22 22 23 17 84

3-Point Goals_Liberty 7-20 (Lytle 3-7, Baker 3-8, Williams 0-1, Rettstatt 0-1, Lindstrom 1-1, Brown 0-2), Florida Gulf Coast 14-32 (Bell 6-14, Blair 1-2, Cox 1-2, List 1-1, Morehouse 1-6, Cecil 1-1, Stanley 2-5, Hackley 1-1). Assists_Liberty 9 (Smeenge 3), Florida Gulf Coast 22 (Bell 7). Fouled Out_Florida Gulf Coast List. Rebounds_Liberty 34 (Lytle 3-9), Florida Gulf Coast 28 (List 3-6). Total Fouls_Liberty 20, Florida Gulf Coast 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_388.

