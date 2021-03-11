No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast 87, Jacksonville 62

JACKSONVILLE (4-17)
Edwards 1-9 0-0 2, Graham 7-9 1-1 15, Malone 4-14 4-6 12, Pierce 1-6 1-2 3, Shaw 2-5 1-2 7, Rachel 2-2 2-2 7, Stallings 4-6 0-0 8, Stewart 2-4 0-2 6, Hayes 1-2 0-0 2, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-57 9-15 62
FLORIDA GULF COAST (24-2)
Bell 8-19 3-3 22, Blair 0-1 0-0 0, Cox 7-13 0-0 21, List 2-4 0-0 5, Morehouse 10-16 6-8 28, Cecil 0-1 0-0 0, Adams 0-2 0-0 0, Stanley 3-9 2-2 10, Hackley 0-1 1-4 1, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-67 12-17 87
|Jacksonville
|6
|15
|22
|19
|—
|62
|Florida Gulf Coast
|21
|27
|24
|15
|—
|87
3-Point Goals_Jacksonville 5-16 (Edwards 0-4, Malone 0-4, Pierce 0-1, Shaw 2-3, Rachel 1-1, Stewart 2-3), Florida Gulf Coast 15-48 (Bell 3-13, Blair 0-1, Cox 7-13, List 1-3, Morehouse 2-7, Cecil 0-1, Adams 0-1, Stanley 2-7, Hackley 0-1, Johnson 0-1). Assists_Jacksonville 13 (Graham 4), Florida Gulf Coast 17 (Bell 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Jacksonville 31 (Team 2-3), Florida Gulf Coast 42 (List 5-10). Total Fouls_Jacksonville 16, Florida Gulf Coast 9. Technical Fouls_None. A_148.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments