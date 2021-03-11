On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast 87, Jacksonville 62

By The Associated Press
March 11, 2021 4:56 pm
< a min read
      

JACKSONVILLE (4-17)

Edwards 1-9 0-0 2, Graham 7-9 1-1 15, Malone 4-14 4-6 12, Pierce 1-6 1-2 3, Shaw 2-5 1-2 7, Rachel 2-2 2-2 7, Stallings 4-6 0-0 8, Stewart 2-4 0-2 6, Hayes 1-2 0-0 2, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-57 9-15 62

FLORIDA GULF COAST (24-2)

Bell 8-19 3-3 22, Blair 0-1 0-0 0, Cox 7-13 0-0 21, List 2-4 0-0 5, Morehouse 10-16 6-8 28, Cecil 0-1 0-0 0, Adams 0-2 0-0 0, Stanley 3-9 2-2 10, Hackley 0-1 1-4 1, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-67 12-17 87

Jacksonville 6 15 22 19 62
Florida Gulf Coast 21 27 24 15 87

3-Point Goals_Jacksonville 5-16 (Edwards 0-4, Malone 0-4, Pierce 0-1, Shaw 2-3, Rachel 1-1, Stewart 2-3), Florida Gulf Coast 15-48 (Bell 3-13, Blair 0-1, Cox 7-13, List 1-3, Morehouse 2-7, Cecil 0-1, Adams 0-1, Stanley 2-7, Hackley 0-1, Johnson 0-1). Assists_Jacksonville 13 (Graham 4), Florida Gulf Coast 17 (Bell 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Jacksonville 31 (Team 2-3), Florida Gulf Coast 42 (List 5-10). Total Fouls_Jacksonville 16, Florida Gulf Coast 9. Technical Fouls_None. A_148.

        Insight by DUO Security: State Department, NASA, OMB and Defense Manpower Data Center explore the future of identity, credential and access management in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 2021 Pacific Operational Science &...
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VP Harris swears in Marcia Fudge as Secretary of the Department of Housing & Urban Development