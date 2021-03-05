On Air: Federal News Network program
No. 24 Rutgers 71, No. 22 Ohio St. 63

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 11:14 pm
OHIO ST. (13-7)

Juhasz 4-8 0-0 8, Patty 4-11 1-1 9, Miller 5-12 7-9 19, Poole 1-12 5-8 7, Sheldon 4-13 5-6 15, Beacham 2-4 0-0 4, Harris 0-1 1-2 1, Hutcherson 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-63 19-26 63

RUTGERS (14-3)

Gilles 2-11 2-4 6, Singleton 8-9 2-2 18, Guirantes 7-19 5-5 20, Johnson 3-11 2-2 8, Mack 4-10 3-6 11, Broughton 1-2 0-0 2, Martino 2-2 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-64 14-19 71

Ohio St. 9 17 16 21 63
Rutgers 21 16 16 18 71

3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 4-15 (Juhasz 0-1, Miller 2-3, Poole 0-5, Sheldon 2-5, Harris 0-1), Rutgers 3-21 (Gilles 0-5, Guirantes 1-5, Johnson 0-6, Mack 0-3, Martino 2-2). Assists_Ohio St. 12 (Miller 4), Rutgers 13 (Guirantes 4). Fouled Out_Rutgers Singleton. Rebounds_Ohio St. 39 (Team 5-6), Rutgers 44 (Singleton 7-13). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 17, Rutgers 17. Technical Fouls_Rutgers Mack 1. A_108.

