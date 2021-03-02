On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 24 Rutgers women win 8th straight conference game

By The Associated Press
March 2, 2021 7:50 pm
< a min read
      

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Arella Guirantes scored 21 points with seven assists, Tekia Mack had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 24 Rutgers beat Penn State 74-56 on Tuesday night.

Rutgers (13-3, 9-3 Big Ten) has won eight conference games in a row for the first time since the 2004-05 season — including holding seven straight opponents under 60 points.

Mael Gilles had 15 points, five rebounds and four steals for Rutgers. Diamond Johnson scored 14 points, and Mack also had four assists, three steals and three blocks.

Rutgers outscored Penn State 25-12 in the second quarter to take a 37-33 lead at the break.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Niya Beverley had 20 points and seven assists for Penn State (9-13, 6-12). Anna Camden added 14 points and four steals.

Rutgers is scheduled to close its regular season on Friday against No 22 Ohio State. Penn State’s regular season is over, losing two straight to Rutgers after a 60-55 contest on Sunday.

__

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday