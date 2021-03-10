On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
No. 25 Oklahoma 79, Iowa St. 73

By The Associated Press
March 10, 2021 11:33 pm
IOWA ST. (2-22)

Johnson 4-15 2-2 10, Young 4-8 0-0 8, Coleman-Lands 5-14 0-0 14, Harris 2-6 0-0 5, Jackson 3-7 0-0 8, Bolton 7-13 3-3 18, Walker 3-4 0-0 6, Conditt 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 30-72 5-5 73.

OKLAHOMA (15-9)

Manek 2-6 4-6 9, Gibson 1-6 0-0 3, Harkless 4-8 4-4 12, Harmon 8-12 1-2 18, Reaves 6-11 7-8 21, Kuath 3-5 0-0 6, Hill 2-4 0-0 5, Williams 2-3 1-1 5. Totals 28-55 17-21 79.

Halftime_Oklahoma 36-28. 3-Point Goals_Iowa St. 8-28 (Coleman-Lands 4-11, Jackson 2-6, Bolton 1-3, Harris 1-4, Johnson 0-4), Oklahoma 6-17 (Reaves 2-3, Hill 1-1, Harmon 1-2, Manek 1-4, Gibson 1-6, Harkless 0-1). Fouled Out_Coleman-Lands. Rebounds_Iowa St. 34 (Young 12), Oklahoma 35 (Harkless 9). Assists_Iowa St. 14 (Bolton 4), Oklahoma 14 (Harkless 6). Total Fouls_Iowa St. 20, Oklahoma 9.

