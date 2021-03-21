On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 3 Baylor 76, Wisconsin 63

By The Associated Press
March 21, 2021 4:54 pm
< a min read
      

WISCONSIN (18-13)

Ford 3-5 1-2 8, Reuvers 5-7 0-0 11, Wahl 1-1 2-2 4, Davison 3-11 0-0 8, Trice 5-17 0-0 12, Potter 4-9 1-2 10, Jon.Davis 4-5 1-1 10, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 5-7 63.

BAYLOR (24-2)

Thamba 1-4 2-2 4, Butler 5-11 4-6 16, Mitchell 6-8 2-4 16, Teague 3-11 2-2 9, Vital 3-4 0-0 6, Mayer 5-12 5-6 17, Flagler 1-3 3-3 6, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-55 18-23 76.

Halftime_Baylor 42-29. 3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 8-21 (Davison 2-6, Trice 2-8, Jon.Davis 1-1, Reuvers 1-1, Ford 1-2, Potter 1-3), Baylor 8-17 (Mitchell 2-3, Butler 2-4, Mayer 2-5, Flagler 1-2, Teague 1-3). Rebounds_Wisconsin 29 (Potter 10), Baylor 25 (Vital 7). Assists_Wisconsin 13 (Davison, Trice 4), Baylor 15 (Mitchell 8). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 18, Baylor 15.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Learn how agencies can take advantage of mid-range storage in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 Panel Discussion: Optimize Your Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

BLM ranger becomes first permanent female law enforcement officer to wear badge of four federal land management agencies