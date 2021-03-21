No. 3 Baylor 76, Wisconsin 63

WISCONSIN (18-13)
Ford 3-5 1-2 8, Reuvers 5-7 0-0 11, Wahl 1-1 2-2 4, Davison 3-11 0-0 8, Trice 5-17 0-0 12, Potter 4-9 1-2 10, Jon.Davis 4-5 1-1 10, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 5-7 63.
BAYLOR (24-2)
Thamba 1-4 2-2 4, Butler 5-11 4-6 16, Mitchell 6-8 2-4 16, Teague 3-11 2-2 9, Vital 3-4 0-0 6, Mayer 5-12 5-6 17, Flagler 1-3 3-3 6, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-55 18-23 76.
Halftime_Baylor 42-29. 3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 8-21 (Davison 2-6, Trice 2-8, Jon.Davis 1-1, Reuvers 1-1, Ford 1-2, Potter 1-3), Baylor 8-17 (Mitchell 2-3, Butler 2-4, Mayer 2-5, Flagler 1-2, Teague 1-3). Rebounds_Wisconsin 29 (Potter 10), Baylor 25 (Vital 7). Assists_Wisconsin 13 (Davison, Trice 4), Baylor 15 (Mitchell 8). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 18, Baylor 15.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments