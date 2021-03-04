Trending:
No. 3 Baylor 81, No. 17 Oklahoma St. 70

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 9:08 pm
OKLAHOMA ST. (17-7)

Ka.Boone 4-6 2-4 10, Anderson 3-6 2-2 9, Cunningham 10-19 0-0 24, Walker 0-3 1-2 1, B.Williams 2-6 1-1 6, Ke.Boone 3-4 0-0 6, Moncrieffe 3-3 0-0 6, Flavors 1-3 1-2 4, Kouma 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 28-52 7-11 70.

BAYLOR (20-1)

Thamba 0-1 0-0 0, Butler 8-14 2-2 22, Da.Mitchell 4-10 2-2 12, Teague 7-12 3-5 19, Vital 2-4 0-0 4, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 1-2 0-0 2, Mayer 7-13 4-7 19, Flagler 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 30-59 12-18 81.

Halftime_Baylor 42-31. 3-Point Goals_Oklahoma St. 7-19 (Cunningham 4-8, B.Williams 1-2, Anderson 1-3, Flavors 1-3, Ke.Boone 0-1, Walker 0-2), Baylor 9-22 (Butler 4-7, Teague 2-3, Da.Mitchell 2-8, Mayer 1-4). Rebounds_Oklahoma St. 23 (Cunningham 7), Baylor 29 (Mayer 7). Assists_Oklahoma St. 14 (Cunningham, B.Williams 4), Baylor 20 (Da.Mitchell 7). Total Fouls_Oklahoma St. 17, Baylor 14. A_2,350 (10,284).

