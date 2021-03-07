No. 3 Baylor 88, No. 18 Texas Tech 73

TEXAS TECH (17-9)
Santos-Silva 3-8 2-3 8, Edwards 7-10 0-0 18, McClung 3-9 0-0 7, McCullar 2-9 7-10 11, Peavy 3-8 0-1 6, Shannon 4-9 0-2 11, Nadolny 1-1 0-0 2, Agbo 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 2-2 1-1 5, Benson 1-1 0-0 3, Goldin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 10-17 73.
BAYLOR (21-1)
Thamba 0-0 0-0 0, Butler 5-7 6-6 18, Mitchell 6-7 2-5 17, Teague 11-16 3-4 35, Vital 4-8 2-3 10, Flagler 0-4 0-0 0, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 2-4 0-0 4, Mayer 1-5 1-2 3, Cryer 0-1 0-0 0, Paterson 0-1 1-2 1, Turner 0-1 0-0 0, Loveday 0-0 0-0 0, Moffatt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 15-22 88.
Halftime_Baylor 34-32. 3-Point Goals_Texas Tech 9-18 (Edwards 4-6, Shannon 3-3, Benson 1-1, McClung 1-3, McCullar 0-5), Baylor 15-24 (Teague 10-12, Mitchell 3-3, Butler 2-4, Moffatt 0-1, Flagler 0-2, Mayer 0-2). Fouled Out_Peavy. Rebounds_Texas Tech 22 (Edwards 5), Baylor 36 (Vital 15). Assists_Texas Tech 13 (Shannon 5), Baylor 19 (Mitchell 7). Total Fouls_Texas Tech 21, Baylor 19. A_2,350 (10,284).
