Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 3 Baylor 88, No. 18 Texas Tech 73

By The Associated Press
March 7, 2021 6:18 pm
< a min read
      

TEXAS TECH (17-9)

Santos-Silva 3-8 2-3 8, Edwards 7-10 0-0 18, McClung 3-9 0-0 7, McCullar 2-9 7-10 11, Peavy 3-8 0-1 6, Shannon 4-9 0-2 11, Nadolny 1-1 0-0 2, Agbo 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 2-2 1-1 5, Benson 1-1 0-0 3, Goldin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 10-17 73.

BAYLOR (21-1)

Thamba 0-0 0-0 0, Butler 5-7 6-6 18, Mitchell 6-7 2-5 17, Teague 11-16 3-4 35, Vital 4-8 2-3 10, Flagler 0-4 0-0 0, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 2-4 0-0 4, Mayer 1-5 1-2 3, Cryer 0-1 0-0 0, Paterson 0-1 1-2 1, Turner 0-1 0-0 0, Loveday 0-0 0-0 0, Moffatt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 15-22 88.

Halftime_Baylor 34-32. 3-Point Goals_Texas Tech 9-18 (Edwards 4-6, Shannon 3-3, Benson 1-1, McClung 1-3, McCullar 0-5), Baylor 15-24 (Teague 10-12, Mitchell 3-3, Butler 2-4, Moffatt 0-1, Flagler 0-2, Mayer 0-2). Fouled Out_Peavy. Rebounds_Texas Tech 22 (Edwards 5), Baylor 36 (Vital 15). Assists_Texas Tech 13 (Shannon 5), Baylor 19 (Mitchell 7). Total Fouls_Texas Tech 21, Baylor 19. A_2,350 (10,284).

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday