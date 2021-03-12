No. 3 Illinois 90, Rutgers 68

RUTGERS (1-1)

Johnson 3-3 0-0 6, Baker 4-8 1-1 10, Mulcahy 1-2 3-4 5, Young 6-13 1-1 13, Harper 7-13 7-9 21, Mathis 2-5 3-4 7, Omoruyi 2-4 1-2 6, McConnell 0-3 0-0 0, Doucoure 0-1 0-1 0, Mag 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Palmquist 0-0 0-0 0, Reiber 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 16-22 68.

ILLINOIS (1-0)

Cockburn 6-10 6-11 18, Dosunmu 8-11 7-9 23, Frazier 4-7 0-0 8, Miller 5-10 0-0 12, Grandison 3-5 2-2 8, Williams 2-4 3-4 9, Curbelo 2-8 3-5 7, Bezhanishvili 1-3 0-0 2, Bosmans-Verdonk 0-1 0-0 0, Griffith 0-0 0-0 0, Hawkins 0-1 0-0 0, Underwood 1-1 0-0 3, Serven 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-61 21-31 90.

Halftime_Illinois 47-28. 3-Point Goals_Rutgers 2-10 (Omoruyi 1-2, Baker 1-4, Harper 0-1, Mathis 0-1, McConnell 0-1, Mulcahy 0-1), Illinois 5-17 (Williams 2-4, Miller 2-5, Underwood 1-1, Curbelo 0-1, Grandison 0-1, Hawkins 0-1, Dosunmu 0-2, Frazier 0-2). Fouled Out_Johnson, Mulcahy. Rebounds_Rutgers 18 (Johnson 5), Illinois 41 (Cockburn 12). Assists_Rutgers 7 (Jones 2), Illinois 16 (Dosunmu 6). Total Fouls_Rutgers 24, Illinois 21.

