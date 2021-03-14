No. 3 Illinois 91, No. 9 Ohio St. 88, OT

OHIO ST. (3-1)
Ahrens 0-0 0-0 0, Liddell 3-16 6-8 12, Sueing 6-14 9-9 22, Jallow 0-1 0-0 0, Washington 12-21 3-5 32, Walker 6-10 3-3 16, Towns 1-2 1-3 4, Key 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson 0-0 0-2 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-65 22-30 88.
ILLINOIS (3-0)
Cockburn 5-9 6-13 16, Dosunmu 5-17 3-4 16, Frazier 4-7 0-0 10, Miller 1-5 3-3 5, Grandison 1-2 0-0 3, Curbelo 6-14 4-4 16, Williams 4-6 2-2 13, Bezhanishvili 3-4 6-6 12. Totals 29-64 24-32 91.
Halftime_Illinois 40-35. 3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 8-25 (Washington 5-10, Sueing 1-2, Towns 1-2, Walker 1-3, Jallow 0-1, Liddell 0-7), Illinois 9-21 (Williams 3-3, Dosunmu 3-7, Frazier 2-5, Grandison 1-2, Curbelo 0-2, Miller 0-2). Fouled Out_Sueing, Bezhanishvili. Rebounds_Ohio St. 35 (Washington 8), Illinois 40 (Cockburn, Dosunmu 9). Assists_Ohio St. 11 (Walker 6), Illinois 15 (Curbelo 5). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 26, Illinois 23.
