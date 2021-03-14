On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 3 Illinois 91, No. 9 Ohio St. 88, OT

By The Associated Press
March 14, 2021 6:12 pm
< a min read
      

OHIO ST. (3-1)

Ahrens 0-0 0-0 0, Liddell 3-16 6-8 12, Sueing 6-14 9-9 22, Jallow 0-1 0-0 0, Washington 12-21 3-5 32, Walker 6-10 3-3 16, Towns 1-2 1-3 4, Key 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson 0-0 0-2 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-65 22-30 88.

ILLINOIS (3-0)

Cockburn 5-9 6-13 16, Dosunmu 5-17 3-4 16, Frazier 4-7 0-0 10, Miller 1-5 3-3 5, Grandison 1-2 0-0 3, Curbelo 6-14 4-4 16, Williams 4-6 2-2 13, Bezhanishvili 3-4 6-6 12. Totals 29-64 24-32 91.

Halftime_Illinois 40-35. 3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 8-25 (Washington 5-10, Sueing 1-2, Towns 1-2, Walker 1-3, Jallow 0-1, Liddell 0-7), Illinois 9-21 (Williams 3-3, Dosunmu 3-7, Frazier 2-5, Grandison 1-2, Curbelo 0-2, Miller 0-2). Fouled Out_Sueing, Bezhanishvili. Rebounds_Ohio St. 35 (Washington 8), Illinois 40 (Cockburn, Dosunmu 9). Assists_Ohio St. 11 (Walker 6), Illinois 15 (Curbelo 5). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 26, Illinois 23.

        Insight by DUO Security: State Department, NASA, OMB and Defense Manpower Data Center explore the future of identity, credential and access management in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|15 Use Microsoft Excel Pivot Tables to...
3|15 Corporate CFO Best Practices for...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Dr. Edmond Russo inducted into the Senior Executive Service