No. 3 NC State 58, No. 5 Louisville 56

NC STATE (20-2)
Jones 2-7 0-0 4, Cunane 7-12 6-8 20, Brown-Turner 3-8 0-0 7, Crutchfield 2-7 0-0 6, Perez 3-9 2-2 9, Boyd 4-6 0-0 8, Hobby 1-2 2-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-51 10-12 58
LOUISVILLE (23-3)
Cochran 3-5 2-2 8, Evans 7-21 0-1 15, Robinson 2-6 0-0 4, Kianna Smith 6-15 0-1 13, Van Lith 2-6 0-0 5, Dixon 2-2 0-0 4, Parker 0-1 0-0 0, Balogun 1-1 0-0 3, Konno 2-2 0-0 4, Ahlana Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-59 2-4 56
|NC State
|15
|11
|14
|18
|—
|58
|Louisville
|16
|9
|18
|13
|—
|56
3-Point Goals_NC State 4-18 (Jones 0-2, Brown-Turner 1-5, Crutchfield 2-4, Perez 1-7), Louisville 4-16 (Evans 1-6, Smith 1-5, Van Lith 1-3, Parker 0-1, Balogun 1-1). Assists_NC State 13 (Cunane 3), Louisville 7 (Van Lith 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_NC State 35 (Cunane 3-9), Louisville 31 (Smith 3-4). Total Fouls_NC State 7, Louisville 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,063.
