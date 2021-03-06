No. 3 NC State 66, Georgia Tech 61

GEORGIA TECH (15-8)
Cubaj 8-18 1-2 17, Hermosa 2-4 0-0 4, Fletcher 4-10 0-0 10, Lahtinen 8-11 1-1 17, McQueen 2-8 1-2 6, Love 2-5 1-1 5, Boyd 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-58 4-6 61
NC STATE (19-2)
Jones 4-10 2-2 12, Cunane 8-13 7-8 23, Brown-Turner 4-11 0-0 10, Crutchfield 4-7 1-1 10, Perez 1-4 0-0 3, Boyd 2-9 2-2 6, Hobby 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-55 12-13 66
|Georgia Tech
|14
|19
|15
|13
|—
|61
|NC State
|18
|10
|15
|23
|—
|66
3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 3-13 (Cubaj 0-3, Fletcher 2-4, Lahtinen 0-1, McQueen 1-5), NC State 6-16 (Jones 2-5, Brown-Turner 2-5, Crutchfield 1-3, Perez 1-2, Boyd 0-1). Assists_Georgia Tech 11 (Lahtinen 5), NC State 12 (Perez 5). Fouled Out_Georgia Tech Hermosa. Rebounds_Georgia Tech 29 (Fletcher 3-7), NC State 33 (Brown-Turner 3-6). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 15, NC State 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,122.
