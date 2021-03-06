Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 3 NC State 66, Georgia Tech 61

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 5:02 pm
< a min read
      

GEORGIA TECH (15-8)

Cubaj 8-18 1-2 17, Hermosa 2-4 0-0 4, Fletcher 4-10 0-0 10, Lahtinen 8-11 1-1 17, McQueen 2-8 1-2 6, Love 2-5 1-1 5, Boyd 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-58 4-6 61

NC STATE (19-2)

Jones 4-10 2-2 12, Cunane 8-13 7-8 23, Brown-Turner 4-11 0-0 10, Crutchfield 4-7 1-1 10, Perez 1-4 0-0 3, Boyd 2-9 2-2 6, Hobby 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-55 12-13 66

Georgia Tech 14 19 15 13 61
NC State 18 10 15 23 66

3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 3-13 (Cubaj 0-3, Fletcher 2-4, Lahtinen 0-1, McQueen 1-5), NC State 6-16 (Jones 2-5, Brown-Turner 2-5, Crutchfield 1-3, Perez 1-2, Boyd 0-1). Assists_Georgia Tech 11 (Lahtinen 5), NC State 12 (Perez 5). Fouled Out_Georgia Tech Hermosa. Rebounds_Georgia Tech 29 (Fletcher 3-7), NC State 33 (Brown-Turner 3-6). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 15, NC State 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,122.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday