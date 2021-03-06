Trending:
No. 4 Illinois 73, No. 7 Ohio St. 68

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 6:13 pm
ILLINOIS (20-6)

Cockburn 6-11 0-5 12, Dosunmu 7-10 5-6 19, Frazier 1-5 0-0 3, Miller 1-6 0-0 2, Grandison 4-7 1-1 9, Curbelo 6-8 6-7 19, Williams 2-5 1-2 7, Bezhanishvili 0-0 2-3 2. Totals 27-52 15-24 73.

OHIO ST. (18-8)

Liddell 8-17 0-3 19, Sueing 4-6 6-7 15, Young 1-5 0-0 2, Walker 3-9 0-0 7, Washington 6-18 1-1 15, Ahrens 2-7 0-0 6, Key 2-2 0-0 4, Jallow 0-1 0-0 0, Towns 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-65 7-11 68.

Halftime_Illinois 41-37. 3-Point Goals_Illinois 4-12 (Williams 2-3, Curbelo 1-1, Frazier 1-4, Grandison 0-1, Miller 0-3), Ohio St. 9-29 (Liddell 3-7, Ahrens 2-7, Washington 2-8, Sueing 1-2, Walker 1-4, Young 0-1). Fouled Out_Sueing. Rebounds_Illinois 34 (Cockburn, Williams 6), Ohio St. 31 (Sueing 8). Assists_Illinois 12 (Curbelo 6), Ohio St. 10 (Washington 6). Total Fouls_Illinois 14, Ohio St. 24.

