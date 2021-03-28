Listen Live
No. 4 Michigan 76, No. 14 Florida St. 58

By The Associated Press
March 28, 2021 7:11 pm
FLORIDA ST. (18-7)

Gray 3-5 2-2 8, Koprivica 3-6 1-2 7, Evans 1-3 0-0 2, Polite 3-5 2-2 9, Walker 5-14 0-0 10, Osborne 4-9 0-0 12, Barnes 4-11 0-0 8, Calhoun 0-2 0-0 0, Wilkes 0-0 0-0 0, Ngom 0-1 0-0 0, Jack 0-1 0-0 0, Ballard 0-0 0-0 0, Light 0-1 0-0 0, Lindner 0-1 0-0 0, Prieto 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-60 5-6 58.

MICHIGAN (23-4)

Johns 5-10 4-6 14, Dickinson 5-10 4-7 14, Brooks 3-9 0-1 6, Smith 3-9 1-2 8, Wagner 4-9 5-6 13, Brown 5-6 0-0 12, Davis 3-3 0-0 6, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Faulds 0-0 0-0 0, Howard 1-1 1-1 3, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Nunez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 15-23 76.

Halftime_Michigan 32-21. 3-Point Goals_Florida St. 5-20 (Osborne 4-7, Polite 1-3, Calhoun 0-1, Jack 0-1, Light 0-1, Lindner 0-1, Barnes 0-3, Walker 0-3), Michigan 3-11 (Brown 2-2, Smith 1-3, Brooks 0-2, Wagner 0-4). Rebounds_Florida St. 28 (Osborne 6), Michigan 34 (Wagner 10). Assists_Florida St. 10 (Barnes 3), Michigan 19 (Wagner 5). Total Fouls_Florida St. 22, Michigan 10.

