No. 4 Michigan 82, Texas Southern 66

By The Associated Press
March 20, 2021 5:20 pm
TEXAS SOUTHERN (1-1)

Hopkins 1-4 4-5 6, Nicholas 1-1 2-2 4, Walker 4-8 5-5 13, Gilliam 3-10 0-0 6, Weathers 8-18 8-8 24, Rasas 3-8 0-2 6, Brigham 2-9 0-0 4, Jones 1-5 0-0 3, Baldwin 0-1 0-0 0, McClelland 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-64 19-22 66.

MICHIGAN (1-0)

Johns 2-5 6-8 11, Dickinson 6-7 4-4 16, Brooks 3-9 2-3 11, Smith 6-12 4-4 18, Wagner 3-7 2-2 9, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 1-4 2-3 4, Davis 3-4 1-2 7, Jackson 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 26-54 21-26 82.

Halftime_Michigan 42-24. 3-Point Goals_Texas Southern 1-12 (Jones 1-4, Baldwin 0-1, Rasas 0-1, Walker 0-1, Weathers 0-1, Brigham 0-2, Gilliam 0-2), Michigan 9-26 (Brooks 3-6, Jackson 2-4, Smith 2-6, Johns 1-3, Wagner 1-4, Brown 0-1, Williams 0-2). Fouled Out_Nicholas, Dickinson. Rebounds_Texas Southern 23 (Rasas 8), Michigan 33 (Wagner 9). Assists_Texas Southern 7 (Hopkins, Walker 2), Michigan 19 (Wagner 6). Total Fouls_Texas Southern 20, Michigan 21.

