No. 4 Michigan 86, LSU 78

By The Associated Press
March 22, 2021 9:26 pm
LSU (19-10)

Days 2-6 1-1 6, Watford 4-11 3-8 11, Hyatt 1-3 0-0 2, Smart 10-23 5-5 27, Thomas 10-23 7-7 30, LeBlanc 0-1 2-2 2, Gaines 0-2 0-0 0, Wilkinson 0-0 0-0 0, Cook 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-69 18-23 78.

MICHIGAN (22-4)

Johns 2-6 3-4 7, Dickinson 4-7 4-5 12, Brooks 7-11 2-2 21, Smith 2-8 0-0 5, Wagner 5-9 4-6 15, Brown 6-9 6-6 21, Davis 0-0 1-2 1, Williams 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 28-52 20-25 86.

Halftime_Michigan 43-42. 3-Point Goals_LSU 6-21 (Thomas 3-5, Smart 2-10, Days 1-3, Gaines 0-1, Hyatt 0-1, Watford 0-1), Michigan 10-25 (Brooks 5-9, Brown 3-6, Smith 1-4, Wagner 1-4, Johns 0-2). Fouled Out_Watford. Rebounds_LSU 25 (Smart 9), Michigan 34 (Dickinson 11). Assists_LSU 8 (Smart 6), Michigan 22 (Brooks 7). Total Fouls_LSU 20, Michigan 17. A_5,546 (70,000).

