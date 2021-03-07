On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 4 Stanford 75, No. 9 UCLA 55

By The Associated Press
March 7, 2021 10:51 pm
< a min read
      

UCLA (16-5)

Miller 2-7 2-4 6, Onyenwere 12-26 5-7 30, Chou 1-3 2-2 5, Corsaro 1-4 0-0 2, Osborne 3-13 2-2 11, Bessoir 0-4 1-4 1, Darius 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-57 12-19 55

STANFORD (25-2)

Brink 2-7 2-2 6, Lexie Hull 7-17 7-8 24, Jones 4-6 2-4 10, Williams 10-18 0-0 26, Wilson 1-1 0-0 2, Belibi 2-2 0-0 4, Jerome 0-0 0-0 0, Prechtel 0-1 0-0 0, Lacie Hull 1-2 0-0 3, Jump 0-2 0-0 0, Emma-Nnopu 0-0 0-0 0, Van Gytenbeek 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-56 11-14 75

UCLA 11 9 20 15 55
Stanford 24 19 11 21 75

3-Point Goals_UCLA 5-19 (Onyenwere 1-5, Chou 1-2, Corsaro 0-1, Osborne 3-9, Bessoir 0-2), Stanford 10-21 (Brink 0-1, Hull 3-8, Williams 6-7, Prechtel 0-1, Hull 1-2, Jump 0-2). Assists_UCLA 7 (Osborne 4), Stanford 10 (Williams 3). Fouled Out_Stanford Brink. Rebounds_UCLA 27 (Team 2-2), Stanford 38 (Brink 3-5). Total Fouls_UCLA 12, Stanford 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Wildlife inspector helps rescue sea turtles