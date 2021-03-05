On Air: Federal News Network program
No. 4 Stanford 79, Oregon St. 45

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 10:56 pm
OREGON ST. (11-7)

Corosdale 2-5 0-0 5, Jones 2-6 2-2 6, Mack 3-5 1-1 8, Goforth 3-11 0-0 7, Goodman 5-14 0-0 12, Mitrovic 0-2 0-0 0, Mannen 0-2 0-0 0, Simmons 1-2 0-0 2, Von Oelhoffen 2-6 0-0 5, Samuel 0-5 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-58 3-3 45

STANFORD (24-2)

Brink 9-13 5-7 24, Lexie Hull 4-14 3-3 12, Jones 0-7 1-2 1, Williams 7-19 1-1 20, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Belibi 1-2 0-0 2, Jerome 0-0 0-0 0, Prechtel 2-6 0-0 4, Lacie Hull 2-6 2-2 6, Jump 4-8 0-0 10, Emma-Nnopu 0-0 0-0 0, Van Gytenbeek 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-75 12-15 79

Oregon St. 13 9 10 13 45
Stanford 13 20 22 24 79

3-Point Goals_Oregon St. 6-26 (Corosdale 1-4, Mack 1-2, Goforth 1-5, Goodman 2-6, Mannen 0-2, Simmons 0-1, Von Oelhoffen 1-3, Samuel 0-3), Stanford 9-21 (Brink 1-3, Hull 1-4, Williams 5-7, Prechtel 0-1, Hull 0-1, Jump 2-5). Assists_Oregon St. 9 (Von Oelhoffen 3), Stanford 15 (Williams 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oregon St. 32 (Jones 3-13), Stanford 48 (Brink 5-11). Total Fouls_Oregon St. 15, Stanford 8. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

