No. 4 Stanford 92, Southern Cal 53

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 7:31 pm
SOUTHERN CAL (11-12)

Jenkins 3-9 3-3 9, Pili 4-14 0-0 9, Sanders 2-7 2-3 6, Caldwell 0-4 0-0 0, Rogers 2-13 2-2 6, Oliver 1-2 0-0 2, Jackson 3-7 2-4 8, Aaron 2-5 0-0 5, Campbell 0-2 0-0 0, Miura 1-5 2-2 4, White 2-2 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-70 11-14 53

STANFORD (23-2)

Brink 4-5 0-0 9, Lexie Hull 2-6 1-2 7, Jones 5-10 4-6 14, Williams 1-6 0-0 3, Wilson 2-5 0-0 5, Belibi 4-7 0-0 8, Jerome 3-4 0-0 7, Prechtel 5-12 3-4 15, Lacie Hull 3-3 1-2 10, Jump 5-9 0-0 14, Emma-Nnopu 0-2 0-0 0, Van Gytenbeek 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-70 9-14 92

Southern Cal 5 11 18 19 53
Stanford 23 20 24 25 92

3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 2-22 (Jenkins 0-1, Pili 1-4, Sanders 0-1, Caldwell 0-2, Rogers 0-4, Oliver 0-1, Aaron 1-4, Campbell 0-1, Miura 0-4), Stanford 15-33 (Brink 1-1, Hull 2-4, Jones 0-1, Williams 1-4, Wilson 1-4, Jerome 1-2, Prechtel 2-5, Hull 3-3, Jump 4-7, Emma-Nnopu 0-1, Van Gytenbeek 0-1). Assists_Southern Cal 9 (Caldwell 2), Stanford 21 (Jones 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Southern Cal 33 (Jenkins 4-11), Stanford 54 (Prechtel 4-11). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 11, Stanford 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

