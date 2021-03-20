On Air: Federal News Network program
No. 5 Alabama 68, Iona 55

By The Associated Press
March 20, 2021 6:13 pm
IONA (0-1)

Joseph 3-5 0-0 6, Koroma 0-1 0-0 0, Gist 6-16 2-2 16, JeanLouis 3-8 0-0 6, Ross 8-18 0-0 19, van Eyck 1-4 2-3 4, Myers 2-6 0-0 4, Weiss 0-1 0-0 0, Shema 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 4-5 55.

ALABAMA (1-0)

Bruner 0-2 3-4 3, Jones 8-15 4-4 20, Ellis 1-3 0-0 2, Petty 3-13 3-8 10, Shackelford 4-9 1-2 10, Reese 2-2 0-0 6, Jah.Quinerly 5-7 0-2 11, Gary 2-2 2-3 6, Rojas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 13-23 68.

Halftime_Alabama 33-32. 3-Point Goals_Iona 5-22 (Ross 3-10, Gist 2-6, JeanLouis 0-1, Weiss 0-1, Myers 0-2, van Eyck 0-2), Alabama 5-16 (Reese 2-2, Jah.Quinerly 1-1, Petty 1-5, Shackelford 1-5, Bruner 0-1, Jones 0-2). Rebounds_Iona 25 (Joseph 6), Alabama 37 (Petty 7). Assists_Iona 8 (Joseph, Gist, Myers 2), Alabama 10 (Ellis 3). Total Fouls_Iona 19, Alabama 17.

