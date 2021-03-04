Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

No. 5 Iowa 102, Nebraska 64

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 10:54 pm
< a min read
      

NEBRASKA (7-18)

Mayen 5-12 0-0 14, Walker 0-1 0-2 0, McGowens 1-7 0-0 3, Thorbjarnarson 1-8 0-0 2, Webster 6-12 0-0 17, Banton 5-11 3-3 14, Stevenson 1-3 2-2 4, Andre 2-2 0-0 4, Lakes 1-6 3-3 6, Ouedraogo 0-2 0-0 0, Piatkowski 0-0 0-0 0, Wood 0-1 0-0 0, Porter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-65 8-10 64.

IOWA (19-7)

Garza 5-8 3-4 14, Bohannon 8-13 2-2 26, Fredrick 1-2 0-0 3, C.McCaffery 1-8 0-0 3, Wieskamp 4-9 1-4 11, P.McCaffery 8-13 0-0 19, Ke.Murray 3-7 2-2 8, Toussaint 2-2 0-0 4, Ulis 1-2 0-0 2, Perkins 0-1 0-2 0, Kr.Murray 1-4 2-2 4, Ash 1-2 0-0 2, Baer 1-1 0-0 2, Ogundele 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 38-74 10-16 102.

Halftime_Iowa 48-26. 3-Point Goals_Nebraska 12-36 (Webster 5-8, Mayen 4-8, McGowens 1-4, Banton 1-5, Lakes 1-6, Stevenson 0-1, Thorbjarnarson 0-4), Iowa 16-43 (Bohannon 8-12, P.McCaffery 3-6, Wieskamp 2-6, Fredrick 1-2, Garza 1-3, C.McCaffery 1-7, Ash 0-1, Perkins 0-1, Kr.Murray 0-2, Ke.Murray 0-3). Rebounds_Nebraska 36 (Mayen 13), Iowa 44 (Garza 8). Assists_Nebraska 14 (Thorbjarnarson 5), Iowa 25 (C.McCaffery 8). Total Fouls_Nebraska 11, Iowa 10. A_549 (15,500).

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|2 Microsoft Ignite
3|4 Protecting Federal Mobile App Supply...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday