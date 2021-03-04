No. 5 Iowa 102, Nebraska 64

NEBRASKA (7-18)
Mayen 5-12 0-0 14, Walker 0-1 0-2 0, McGowens 1-7 0-0 3, Thorbjarnarson 1-8 0-0 2, Webster 6-12 0-0 17, Banton 5-11 3-3 14, Stevenson 1-3 2-2 4, Andre 2-2 0-0 4, Lakes 1-6 3-3 6, Ouedraogo 0-2 0-0 0, Piatkowski 0-0 0-0 0, Wood 0-1 0-0 0, Porter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-65 8-10 64.
IOWA (19-7)
Garza 5-8 3-4 14, Bohannon 8-13 2-2 26, Fredrick 1-2 0-0 3, C.McCaffery 1-8 0-0 3, Wieskamp 4-9 1-4 11, P.McCaffery 8-13 0-0 19, Ke.Murray 3-7 2-2 8, Toussaint 2-2 0-0 4, Ulis 1-2 0-0 2, Perkins 0-1 0-2 0, Kr.Murray 1-4 2-2 4, Ash 1-2 0-0 2, Baer 1-1 0-0 2, Ogundele 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 38-74 10-16 102.
Halftime_Iowa 48-26. 3-Point Goals_Nebraska 12-36 (Webster 5-8, Mayen 4-8, McGowens 1-4, Banton 1-5, Lakes 1-6, Stevenson 0-1, Thorbjarnarson 0-4), Iowa 16-43 (Bohannon 8-12, P.McCaffery 3-6, Wieskamp 2-6, Fredrick 1-2, Garza 1-3, C.McCaffery 1-7, Ash 0-1, Perkins 0-1, Kr.Murray 0-2, Ke.Murray 0-3). Rebounds_Nebraska 36 (Mayen 13), Iowa 44 (Garza 8). Assists_Nebraska 14 (Thorbjarnarson 5), Iowa 25 (C.McCaffery 8). Total Fouls_Nebraska 11, Iowa 10. A_549 (15,500).
