No. 5 Iowa 77, No. 25 Wisconsin 73

By The Associated Press
March 7, 2021 2:49 pm
WISCONSIN (16-11)

Ford 2-7 0-0 5, Reuvers 2-5 0-0 4, Wahl 3-5 0-0 6, Davison 5-10 2-2 14, Trice 3-8 1-1 8, Jon.Davis 3-7 4-4 11, Potter 9-12 1-1 23, Anderson 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 28-60 8-8 73.

IOWA (20-7)

Garza 9-18 2-3 21, Bohannon 4-12 5-5 16, Fredrick 2-5 1-2 6, C.McCaffery 0-2 1-2 1, Wieskamp 5-5 0-0 12, Ke.Murray 5-6 3-4 13, P.McCaffery 1-3 0-0 2, Toussaint 2-4 2-4 6, Perkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 14-20 77.

Halftime_Iowa 35-26. 3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 9-24 (Potter 4-6, Davison 2-4, Jon.Davis 1-1, Trice 1-3, Ford 1-4, Wahl 0-1, Reuvers 0-2, Anderson 0-3), Iowa 7-23 (Bohannon 3-9, Wieskamp 2-2, Fredrick 1-3, Garza 1-6, C.McCaffery 0-1, P.McCaffery 0-1, Toussaint 0-1). Fouled Out_Wahl, Trice. Rebounds_Wisconsin 23 (Davison 5), Iowa 34 (Garza 16). Assists_Wisconsin 16 (Davison 4), Iowa 17 (Bohannon 8). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 21, Iowa 12. A_582 (15,500).

