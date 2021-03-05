On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 5 Louisville 65, Wake Forest 53

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 2:55 pm
< a min read
      

WAKE FOREST (12-12)

Morra 3-9 5-7 11, Raca 6-15 0-0 13, Conti 2-7 4-4 8, Scruggs 1-7 2-2 4, Spear 4-11 2-2 12, Summiel 0-2 1-2 1, Harrison 0-1 4-6 4, Hoard 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-52 18-23 53

LOUISVILLE (22-2)

Cochran 3-4 0-0 6, Evans 3-15 0-0 8, Robinson 1-5 0-0 2, Kianna Smith 3-8 0-0 6, Van Lith 9-15 0-0 24, Dixon 3-5 0-2 6, Parker 3-3 0-0 6, Balogun 1-3 0-0 2, Konno 1-2 0-0 2, Ahlana Smith 1-3 0-0 3, Russell 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-64 0-2 65

Wake Forest 10 18 16 9 53
Louisville 17 15 12 21 65

3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 3-18 (Raca 1-3, Conti 0-2, Scruggs 0-3, Spear 2-7, Summiel 0-2, Harrison 0-1), Louisville 9-21 (Evans 2-7, Van Lith 6-10, Konno 0-1, Smith 1-1, Smith 0-2). Assists_Wake Forest 8 (Conti 5), Louisville 20 (Evans 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Wake Forest 36 (Morra 3-5), Louisville 37 (Dixon 4-7). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 7, Louisville 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|5 Leadership Development for Executive...
3|5 Banish the Backlog: How to Quickly...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday