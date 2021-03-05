No. 5 Louisville 65, Wake Forest 53

WAKE FOREST (12-12)
Morra 3-9 5-7 11, Raca 6-15 0-0 13, Conti 2-7 4-4 8, Scruggs 1-7 2-2 4, Spear 4-11 2-2 12, Summiel 0-2 1-2 1, Harrison 0-1 4-6 4, Hoard 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-52 18-23 53
LOUISVILLE (22-2)
Cochran 3-4 0-0 6, Evans 3-15 0-0 8, Robinson 1-5 0-0 2, Kianna Smith 3-8 0-0 6, Van Lith 9-15 0-0 24, Dixon 3-5 0-2 6, Parker 3-3 0-0 6, Balogun 1-3 0-0 2, Konno 1-2 0-0 2, Ahlana Smith 1-3 0-0 3, Russell 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-64 0-2 65
|Wake Forest
|10
|18
|16
|9
|—
|53
|Louisville
|17
|15
|12
|21
|—
|65
3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 3-18 (Raca 1-3, Conti 0-2, Scruggs 0-3, Spear 2-7, Summiel 0-2, Harrison 0-1), Louisville 9-21 (Evans 2-7, Van Lith 6-10, Konno 0-1, Smith 1-1, Smith 0-2). Assists_Wake Forest 8 (Conti 5), Louisville 20 (Evans 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Wake Forest 36 (Morra 3-5), Louisville 37 (Dixon 4-7). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 7, Louisville 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
