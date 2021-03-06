Trending:
No. 5 Louisville 72, Syracuse 59

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 3:04 pm
SYRACUSE (14-8)

Djaldi-Tabdi 5-10 1-1 11, Strautmane 3-6 0-0 7, Cardoso 3-9 4-5 10, Engstler 7-17 5-6 21, Lewis 1-10 5-5 7, Finklea-Guity 1-3 1-2 3, Irvin 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-55 16-19 59

LOUISVILLE (23-2)

Cochran 2-6 6-6 10, Evans 4-11 5-6 13, Robinson 3-5 1-1 7, Kianna Smith 5-13 0-0 11, Van Lith 2-8 2-2 8, Dixon 3-7 2-2 8, Parker 0-4 0-0 0, Balogun 1-1 0-0 3, Konno 4-5 0-0 10, Ahlana Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-63 16-17 72

Syracuse 13 17 17 12 59
Louisville 19 18 22 13 72

3-Point Goals_Syracuse 3-17 (Djaldi-Tabdi 0-4, Strautmane 1-4, Engstler 2-6, Lewis 0-3), Louisville 6-20 (Evans 0-5, Smith 1-6, Van Lith 2-4, Balogun 1-1, Konno 2-3, Smith 0-1). Assists_Syracuse 10 (Djaldi-Tabdi 3), Louisville 10 (Evans 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Syracuse 37 (Djaldi-Tabdi 3-6), Louisville 39 (Team 3-5). Total Fouls_Syracuse 15, Louisville 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

