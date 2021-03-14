No. 6 Alabama 80, LSU 79

LSU (2-0)

Days 1-6 0-0 2, Watford 13-23 3-7 30, Hyatt 3-7 2-2 8, Smart 7-17 2-2 21, Thomas 6-18 2-2 18, Gaines 0-1 0-0 0, LeBlanc 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-74 9-13 79.

ALABAMA (2-0)

Bruner 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 6-16 1-2 13, Ellis 6-8 0-0 14, Petty 2-8 0-0 4, Shackelford 8-19 0-0 21, Jah.Quinerly 5-11 1-2 14, Gary 4-6 0-1 8, Reese 2-5 0-0 6, Rojas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-76 2-5 80.

Halftime_Alabama 40-37. 3-Point Goals_LSU 10-27 (Smart 5-11, Thomas 4-10, Watford 1-3, Days 0-3), Alabama 12-36 (Shackelford 5-13, Jah.Quinerly 3-7, Ellis 2-4, Reese 2-5, Bruner 0-1, Jones 0-3, Petty 0-3). Rebounds_LSU 41 (Days 12), Alabama 47 (Jones 11). Assists_LSU 10 (Smart 5), Alabama 16 (Jones 6). Total Fouls_LSU 13, Alabama 15.

