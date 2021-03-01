On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
No. 6 Baylor 64, Texas 57

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2021 10:10 pm
BAYLOR (20-2)

Smith 8-11 5-5 23, Egbo 6-9 1-2 13, Oliver 0-4 0-0 0, Richards 4-9 1-2 9, Ursin 2-8 2-2 6, Bickle 0-0 1-2 1, Andrews 1-2 0-0 2, Carrington 4-9 2-2 10, Gusters 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-52 12-15 64

TEXAS (16-8)

Collier 3-9 6-7 12, Allen-Taylor 4-10 5-7 15, Lambert 3-9 0-0 8, Taylor 1-6 4-4 6, Warren 3-10 4-5 12, Ebo 2-6 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-50 19-23 57

Baylor 10 14 26 14 64
Texas 9 13 14 21 57

3-Point Goals_Baylor 2-5 (Smith 2-2, Ursin 0-1, Carrington 0-2), Texas 6-12 (Collier 0-1, Allen-Taylor 2-3, Lambert 2-2, Taylor 0-1, Warren 2-5). Assists_Baylor 12 (Ursin 5), Texas 9 (Taylor 3). Fouled Out_Baylor Ursin, Carrington, Texas Collier. Rebounds_Baylor 34 (Egbo 3-14), Texas 28 (Warren 3-3). Total Fouls_Baylor 22, Texas 21. Technical Fouls_Baylor Egbo 1, Texas Team 1. A_1,028.

