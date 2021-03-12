No. 6 Baylor 92, TCU 55

TCU (10-15)
Berry 2-8 1-2 6, Yummy Morris 3-5 4-5 10, Diggs 9-26 3-3 22, Heard 1-17 4-5 6, Jackson 2-6 2-2 7, Patricia Morris 0-1 0-0 0, Mokwuah 1-1 0-0 2, Germond 0-2 0-0 0, Holmes 1-5 0-0 2, Conn 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan 0-0 0-0 0, Schmidt 0-1 0-0 0, Tac 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-72 14-17 55
BAYLOR (23-2)
Smith 11-16 4-4 26, Egbo 4-8 0-0 8, Trinity Oliver 2-3 0-0 4, Richards 1-3 0-0 2, Ursin 3-10 0-0 7, Bickle 1-2 1-1 3, Andrews 3-6 0-0 8, Carrington 4-13 8-8 17, Jordyn Oliver 5-5 1-1 11, Owens 1-2 0-0 2, Gusters 2-3 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 37-71 14-14 92
|TCU
|7
|16
|19
|13
|—
|55
|Baylor
|19
|17
|23
|33
|—
|92
3-Point Goals_TCU 3-21 (Berry 1-5, Diggs 1-5, Heard 0-4, Jackson 1-2, Germond 0-1, Holmes 0-3, Schmidt 0-1), Baylor 4-19 (Smith 0-1, Ursin 1-5, Bickle 0-1, Andrews 2-4, Carrington 1-7, Owens 0-1). Assists_TCU 7 (Diggs 2), Baylor 23 (Ursin 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_TCU 34 (Morris 3-6), Baylor 52 (Smith 3-7). Total Fouls_TCU 16, Baylor 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_788.
