On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 6 Baylor 92, TCU 55

By The Associated Press
March 12, 2021 5:25 pm
< a min read
      

TCU (10-15)

Berry 2-8 1-2 6, Yummy Morris 3-5 4-5 10, Diggs 9-26 3-3 22, Heard 1-17 4-5 6, Jackson 2-6 2-2 7, Patricia Morris 0-1 0-0 0, Mokwuah 1-1 0-0 2, Germond 0-2 0-0 0, Holmes 1-5 0-0 2, Conn 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan 0-0 0-0 0, Schmidt 0-1 0-0 0, Tac 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-72 14-17 55

BAYLOR (23-2)

Smith 11-16 4-4 26, Egbo 4-8 0-0 8, Trinity Oliver 2-3 0-0 4, Richards 1-3 0-0 2, Ursin 3-10 0-0 7, Bickle 1-2 1-1 3, Andrews 3-6 0-0 8, Carrington 4-13 8-8 17, Jordyn Oliver 5-5 1-1 11, Owens 1-2 0-0 2, Gusters 2-3 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 37-71 14-14 92

TCU 7 16 19 13 55
Baylor 19 17 23 33 92

3-Point Goals_TCU 3-21 (Berry 1-5, Diggs 1-5, Heard 0-4, Jackson 1-2, Germond 0-1, Holmes 0-3, Schmidt 0-1), Baylor 4-19 (Smith 0-1, Ursin 1-5, Bickle 0-1, Andrews 2-4, Carrington 1-7, Owens 0-1). Assists_TCU 7 (Diggs 2), Baylor 23 (Ursin 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_TCU 34 (Morris 3-6), Baylor 52 (Smith 3-7). Total Fouls_TCU 16, Baylor 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_788.

        Insight by DUO Security: State Department, NASA, OMB and Defense Manpower Data Center explore the future of identity, credential and access management in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
3|8 C2ISR Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VP Harris swears in Marcia Fudge as Secretary of the Department of Housing & Urban Development