Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 6 Baylor 93, Kansas 67

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 7:54 pm
< a min read
      

BAYLOR (21-2)

Smith 9-12 3-5 21, Egbo 3-7 4-6 10, Trinity Oliver 1-1 2-2 4, Richards 0-2 2-2 2, Ursin 4-6 2-2 10, Bickle 4-7 5-7 13, Andrews 0-4 0-0 0, Carrington 6-13 4-4 20, Jordyn Oliver 1-2 1-4 3, Owens 1-6 0-0 3, Gusters 3-7 1-2 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-67 24-34 93

KANSAS (7-17)

Jessen 0-4 0-2 0, Ajekwu 2-2 0-0 4, Franklin 4-10 2-2 10, Kersgieter 4-10 8-9 16, Thomas 2-12 2-5 6, Prater 3-7 0-0 6, Brosseau 4-7 4-4 15, Mitchell 1-3 2-4 4, Vuksic 2-7 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-62 18-26 67

Baylor 18 24 34 17 93
Kansas 10 10 17 30 67

3-Point Goals_Baylor 5-14 (Ursin 0-1, Andrews 0-3, Carrington 4-7, Owens 1-3), Kansas 5-21 (Franklin 0-2, Kersgieter 0-4, Thomas 0-4, Prater 0-1, Brosseau 3-4, Mitchell 0-1, Vuksic 2-5). Assists_Baylor 18 (Ursin 4), Kansas 8 (Franklin 2). Fouled Out_Kansas Jessen, Ajekwu, Prater. Rebounds_Baylor 59 (Smith 7-12), Kansas 24 (Jessen 2-7). Total Fouls_Baylor 22, Kansas 28. Technical Fouls_None. A_400.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday