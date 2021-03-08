Trending:
No. 6 Baylor 96, No. 17 West Virginia 73

By The Associated Press
March 8, 2021 10:56 pm
WEST VIRGINIA (19-5)

Martinez 5-9 2-2 13, Niblack 2-6 2-2 6, Deans 6-15 7-7 22, Gondrezick 3-11 0-0 7, Hemingway 2-5 2-2 7, Ejiofor 4-8 0-0 8, Carson 1-6 0-0 3, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Jenks 3-4 1-2 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-64 14-15 73

BAYLOR (22-2)

Smith 4-9 5-7 13, Egbo 11-23 4-8 26, Trinity Oliver 1-2 4-4 6, Richards 3-7 0-1 6, Ursin 2-8 2-3 6, Bickle 4-4 0-0 8, Andrews 2-2 0-0 5, Carrington 8-17 4-5 22, Jordyn Oliver 0-1 2-2 2, Owens 1-2 0-0 2, Gusters 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 36-75 21-30 96

West Virginia 14 21 22 16 73
Baylor 17 24 24 31 96

3-Point Goals_West Virginia 7-19 (Martinez 1-2, Deans 3-8, Gondrezick 1-2, Hemingway 1-3, Carson 1-4), Baylor 3-9 (Smith 0-1, Andrews 1-1, Carrington 2-6, Owens 0-1). Assists_West Virginia 13 (Gondrezick 8), Baylor 22 (Richards 9). Fouled Out_West Virginia Niblack, Deans, Ejiofor. Rebounds_West Virginia 28 (Team 3-6), Baylor 53 (Egbo 5-10). Total Fouls_West Virginia 27, Baylor 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,260.

