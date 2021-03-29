No. 6 Houston 67, Oregon St. 61

OREGON ST. (20-13)
Alatishe 4-9 0-2 8, Silva 2-2 0-0 4, Lucas 3-7 0-0 8, Reichle 0-1 3-3 3, Thompson 3-12 5-8 11, Hunt 3-5 0-0 7, Andela 2-3 0-2 4, Calloo 4-7 3-5 13, Silver 1-1 0-0 3, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-47 11-20 61.
HOUSTON (28-3)
Chaney 2-2 1-3 5, Gorham 1-6 4-8 6, Grimes 5-15 4-4 18, Jarreau 4-13 0-0 10, Sasser 5-19 5-6 20, White 3-4 2-3 8, Mark 0-2 0-0 0, Gresham 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-62 16-24 67.
Halftime_Houston 34-17. 3-Point Goals_Oregon St. 6-16 (Calloo 2-4, Lucas 2-5, Silver 1-1, Hunt 1-3, Reichle 0-1, Thompson 0-2), Houston 11-32 (Sasser 5-13, Grimes 4-10, Jarreau 2-6, Gorham 0-1, Mark 0-2). Fouled Out_Alatishe. Rebounds_Oregon St. 27 (Thompson 7), Houston 38 (Gorham 10). Assists_Oregon St. 14 (Thompson 6), Houston 17 (Jarreau 8). Total Fouls_Oregon St. 20, Houston 12.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments