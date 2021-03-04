No. 6 West Virginia 76, TCU 67

TCU (12-12)
O’Bannon 2-7 2-2 7, Samuel 5-7 2-6 12, Fuller 0-4 4-4 4, Miles 4-11 4-4 15, Nembhard 2-8 0-0 5, LeDee 7-10 6-8 20, Todd 1-4 0-0 2, Easley 0-2 2-2 2, Frank 0-1 0-0 0, Lampkin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 20-26 67.
WEST VIRGINIA (18-7)
Bridges 5-8 8-9 22, Culver 5-13 7-9 17, Matthews 4-8 0-0 9, McBride 3-11 2-2 10, McNeil 3-11 7-8 14, Sherman 1-8 2-2 4, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Osabuohien 0-1 0-0 0, Ndiaye 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 26-30 76.
Halftime_West Virginia 32-18. 3-Point Goals_TCU 5-19 (Miles 3-6, Nembhard 1-4, O’Bannon 1-6, Easley 0-1, Fuller 0-2), West Virginia 8-21 (Bridges 4-6, McBride 2-4, Matthews 1-2, McNeil 1-6, Osabuohien 0-1, Sherman 0-2). Fouled Out_Nembhard, Osabuohien. Rebounds_TCU 33 (Samuel, LeDee 8), West Virginia 39 (Bridges 12). Assists_TCU 10 (Nembhard 5), West Virginia 13 (McBride 5). Total Fouls_TCU 24, West Virginia 17.
