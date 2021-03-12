No. 7 Houston 77, Tulane 52

TULANE (1-1)

Cross 3-6 4-6 11, Forbes 4-12 0-2 9, James 3-6 2-5 8, McGee 2-7 0-0 5, Walker 4-12 0-0 9, Watson 1-4 0-0 2, Days 0-1 0-0 0, Pope 3-6 2-5 8. Totals 20-54 8-18 52.

HOUSTON (1-0)

Chaney 2-2 0-2 4, Gorham 5-8 0-0 11, Grimes 4-12 3-4 15, Jarreau 5-10 5-5 15, Sasser 4-9 2-2 14, Mark 1-4 0-0 2, White 3-5 1-2 7, Tyson 2-5 0-0 6, Gresham 0-1 0-0 0, Shead 1-1 0-0 3, Elvin 0-1 0-0 0, Powell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 11-15 77.

Halftime_Houston 33-29. 3-Point Goals_Tulane 4-17 (Cross 1-2, Forbes 1-4, McGee 1-4, Walker 1-4, Watson 0-1, James 0-2), Houston 12-31 (Sasser 4-8, Grimes 4-9, Tyson 2-5, Shead 1-1, Gorham 1-2, Elvin 0-1, Mark 0-2, Jarreau 0-3). Fouled Out_White. Rebounds_Tulane 24 (McGee 5), Houston 42 (Jarreau 10). Assists_Tulane 15 (Cross 4), Houston 21 (Jarreau 10). Total Fouls_Tulane 12, Houston 16.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.