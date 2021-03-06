No. 7 South Carolina 67, No. 14 Tennessee 52

TENNESSEE (16-7)
Burrell 3-11 3-3 9, Davis 3-12 2-2 9, Key 3-5 2-5 8, Kushkituah 1-3 0-0 2, Walker 4-11 2-3 11, Suarez 1-3 0-0 2, Saunders 0-0 0-0 0, Horston 5-10 1-2 11, Rennie 0-0 0-0 0, Darby 0-0 0-0 0, Salary 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-55 10-15 52
SOUTH CAROLINA (21-4)
Boston 5-8 3-4 15, Saxton 1-2 1-1 3, Beal 1-5 2-2 4, Cooke 5-19 5-5 17, Henderson 5-16 0-0 13, Amihere 2-4 0-0 4, Grissett 4-9 0-0 8, Wesolek 0-0 1-2 1, Littleton 0-0 2-2 2, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Russell 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-63 14-16 67
|Tennessee
|13
|12
|14
|13
|—
|52
|South Carolina
|29
|10
|20
|8
|—
|67
3-Point Goals_Tennessee 2-14 (Burrell 0-2, Davis 1-5, Walker 1-4, Suarez 0-2, Horston 0-1), South Carolina 7-16 (Boston 2-2, Beal 0-1, Cooke 2-3, Henderson 3-9, Grissett 0-1). Assists_Tennessee 8 (Burrell 3), South Carolina 14 (Henderson 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Tennessee 33 (Key 4-6), South Carolina 44 (Boston 5-11). Total Fouls_Tennessee 19, South Carolina 19. Technical Fouls_Tennessee Davis 1, South Carolina Cooke 1. A_2,662.
