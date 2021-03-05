No. 7 South Carolina 75, Alabama 63

ALABAMA (16-9)
Copeland 7-8 3-3 17, Walker 4-12 0-0 9, Abrams 2-7 0-0 4, Barber 1-4 1-2 4, Lewis 6-13 9-10 25, Craig Cruce 0-1 0-0 0, Gordon 0-0 0-0 0, Rice 0-3 0-0 0, Sutton 2-5 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-53 13-15 63
SOUTH CAROLINA (20-4)
Boston 6-12 4-5 16, Saxton 3-8 0-0 6, Beal 1-4 0-0 2, Cooke 9-17 2-2 22, Henderson 7-10 1-2 18, Amihere 1-2 2-2 4, Grissett 3-8 0-0 6, Littleton 0-1 1-2 1, Russell 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-62 10-13 75
|Alabama
|6
|20
|21
|16
|—
|63
|South Carolina
|26
|16
|19
|14
|—
|75
3-Point Goals_Alabama 6-14 (Walker 1-3, Barber 1-3, Lewis 4-4, Craig Cruce 0-1, Rice 0-1, Sutton 0-2), South Carolina 5-11 (Beal 0-3, Cooke 2-4, Henderson 3-3, Littleton 0-1). Assists_Alabama 14 (Lewis 4), South Carolina 14 (Henderson 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Alabama 29 (Walker 2-6), South Carolina 36 (Saxton 3-3). Total Fouls_Alabama 13, South Carolina 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
