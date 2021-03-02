No. 8 Alabama 70, Auburn 58

AUBURN (12-14)
Thor 3-10 1-3 7, Williams 5-6 3-4 13, Cambridge 4-9 0-0 11, Flanigan 2-8 3-4 7, J.Johnson 4-13 0-0 10, Cardwell 2-3 2-2 6, Moore 0-0 0-2 0, Akingbola 0-1 0-0 0, Berman 1-1 1-1 4, Franklin 0-1 0-0 0, Cook 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 10-16 58.
ALABAMA (20-6)
Bruner 1-4 0-0 3, Jones 5-11 0-1 10, Petty 4-10 0-0 11, Primo 0-5 2-2 2, Shackelford 8-16 2-2 23, Jah.Quinerly 5-13 0-0 11, Ellis 2-3 1-4 5, Gary 2-3 0-0 4, Reese 0-1 0-0 0, Rojas 0-1 0-0 0, Ambrose-Hylton 0-0 1-2 1, Barnes 0-0 0-0 0, B.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Miles 0-1 0-0 0, Wall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-68 6-11 70.
Halftime_Alabama 37-27. 3-Point Goals_Auburn 6-24 (Cambridge 3-6, J.Johnson 2-7, Berman 1-1, Cook 0-1, Franklin 0-1, Williams 0-1, Thor 0-3, Flanigan 0-4), Alabama 10-35 (Shackelford 5-9, Petty 3-8, Bruner 1-4, Jah.Quinerly 1-5, Ellis 0-1, Miles 0-1, Reese 0-1, Jones 0-3, Primo 0-3). Rebounds_Auburn 40 (Flanigan 9), Alabama 31 (Jones 9). Assists_Auburn 10 (J.Johnson 7), Alabama 13 (Jones 6). Total Fouls_Auburn 16, Alabama 15. A_2,055 (15,383).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments