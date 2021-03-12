No. 8 Arkansas 70, Missouri 64

MISSOURI (1-1)
Brown 2-5 2-2 6, Tilmon 3-6 3-7 9, Pinson 5-10 3-3 14, D.Smith 4-10 1-2 11, Ma.Smith 3-13 1-2 7, Pickett 3-4 0-0 7, Buggs 1-2 0-1 3, Mi.Smith 0-0 2-2 2, Braun 1-2 2-2 5, Watson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 14-21 64.
ARKANSAS (1-0)
J.Smith 6-12 4-7 16, Vanover 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 4-12 3-6 11, Moody 2-6 1-1 5, Tate 1-3 2-2 4, Notae 9-16 5-6 27, Sills 1-4 0-0 3, Henderson 2-2 0-0 4, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 15-22 70.
Halftime_Missouri 33-32. 3-Point Goals_Missouri 6-18 (D.Smith 2-6, Braun 1-1, Buggs 1-1, Pickett 1-1, Pinson 1-3, Brown 0-2, Ma.Smith 0-4), Arkansas 5-15 (Notae 4-7, Sills 1-4, J.Smith 0-1, Moody 0-3). Fouled Out_Tilmon, Mi.Smith, J.Smith. Rebounds_Missouri 28 (Brown 11), Arkansas 31 (J.Smith, Moody 8). Assists_Missouri 11 (D.Smith 5), Arkansas 13 (Davis, Notae 4). Total Fouls_Missouri 25, Arkansas 20.
