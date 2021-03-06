Trending:
No. 8 Maryland 88, Penn St. 61

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 5:38 pm
PENN ST. (9-14)

Camden 2-7 0-0 5, Beverley 6-16 2-2 15, Burke 2-9 0-0 5, Hagans 2-7 0-0 4, Marisa 4-7 0-0 10, Cash 3-7 1-2 7, Garcia 2-3 0-0 6, Sabel 3-8 0-0 9, Staples 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-65 3-4 61

MARYLAND (21-2)

Bibby 7-9 0-0 15, Collins 5-10 2-2 12, Benzan 3-6 2-2 9, Miller 6-14 2-2 14, Owusu 6-13 0-4 12, Masonius 2-4 2-2 7, Reese 3-5 5-6 11, Styles 4-5 0-0 8, Young 0-0 0-0 0, Kozlova 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 36-69 13-18 88

Penn St. 15 17 10 19 61
Maryland 27 17 23 21 88

3-Point Goals_Penn St. 10-32 (Camden 1-5, Beverley 1-6, Burke 1-7, Hagans 0-2, Marisa 2-3, Garcia 2-3, Sabel 3-6), Maryland 3-15 (Bibby 1-1, Collins 0-1, Benzan 1-4, Miller 0-4, Owusu 0-1, Masonius 1-2, Reese 0-1, Kozlova 0-1). Assists_Penn St. 12 (Marisa 6), Maryland 23 (Bibby 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Penn St. 33 (Team 4-4), Maryland 45 (Bibby 4-9). Total Fouls_Penn St. 13, Maryland 7. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

