No. 9 Ohio St. 79, Minnesota 75

MINNESOTA (1-1)

Curry 0-2 0-0 0, B.Johnson 1-2 5-8 7, Carr 7-24 6-8 24, Mashburn 8-22 0-0 18, Williams 5-13 0-0 11, Ihnen 2-6 0-0 4, Gach 4-6 0-1 9, Freeman 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 28-78 11-17 75.

OHIO ST. (1-0)

Ahrens 1-2 0-0 2, Liddell 5-14 3-4 14, Sueing 4-9 7-11 16, Young 4-7 3-3 11, Washington 6-9 2-3 16, Walker 3-6 4-5 10, Jallow 4-4 0-0 8, Key 1-4 0-2 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Towns 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 19-28 79.

Halftime_Ohio St. 39-27. 3-Point Goals_Minnesota 8-33 (Carr 4-12, Mashburn 2-7, Gach 1-3, Williams 1-5, Curry 0-1, B.Johnson 0-1, Ihnen 0-4), Ohio St. 4-12 (Washington 2-5, Sueing 1-2, Liddell 1-3, Ahrens 0-1, Walker 0-1). Rebounds_Minnesota 39 (B.Johnson, Williams 8), Ohio St. 34 (Sueing 7). Assists_Minnesota 13 (Carr, Mashburn, Ihnen 3), Ohio St. 19 (Walker 6). Total Fouls_Minnesota 23, Ohio St. 17.

