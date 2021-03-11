On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 9 Ohio St. 79, Minnesota 75

By The Associated Press
March 11, 2021 4:42 pm
< a min read
      

MINNESOTA (1-1)

Curry 0-2 0-0 0, B.Johnson 1-2 5-8 7, Carr 7-24 6-8 24, Mashburn 8-22 0-0 18, Williams 5-13 0-0 11, Ihnen 2-6 0-0 4, Gach 4-6 0-1 9, Freeman 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 28-78 11-17 75.

OHIO ST. (1-0)

Ahrens 1-2 0-0 2, Liddell 5-14 3-4 14, Sueing 4-9 7-11 16, Young 4-7 3-3 11, Washington 6-9 2-3 16, Walker 3-6 4-5 10, Jallow 4-4 0-0 8, Key 1-4 0-2 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Towns 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 19-28 79.

Halftime_Ohio St. 39-27. 3-Point Goals_Minnesota 8-33 (Carr 4-12, Mashburn 2-7, Gach 1-3, Williams 1-5, Curry 0-1, B.Johnson 0-1, Ihnen 0-4), Ohio St. 4-12 (Washington 2-5, Sueing 1-2, Liddell 1-3, Ahrens 0-1, Walker 0-1). Rebounds_Minnesota 39 (B.Johnson, Williams 8), Ohio St. 34 (Sueing 7). Assists_Minnesota 13 (Carr, Mashburn, Ihnen 3), Ohio St. 19 (Walker 6). Total Fouls_Minnesota 23, Ohio St. 17.

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 2021 Pacific Operational Science &...
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VP Harris swears in Marcia Fudge as Secretary of the Department of Housing & Urban Development