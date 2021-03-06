On Air: Federal News Network program
No. 9 UCLA 58, No. 11 Arizona 49

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 1:50 am
< a min read
      

UCLA (16-4)

Miller 2-5 2-2 6, Onyenwere 7-19 10-11 24, Chou 3-5 1-2 7, Corsaro 2-5 0-2 5, Osborne 1-12 4-4 7, Bessoir 2-7 2-2 6, Darius 1-2 0-0 3, Horvat 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-55 19-23 58

ARIZONA (16-5)

Baptiste 2-7 1-1 5, Reese 3-6 2-2 8, Thomas 2-5 0-0 5, McDonald 8-24 6-7 24, Yeaney 0-3 1-4 1, Conner 0-3 0-0 0, Pellington 3-5 0-0 6, Pueyo 0-3 0-0 0, Ware 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-57 10-14 49

UCLA 8 17 13 20 58
Arizona 8 9 11 21 49

3-Point Goals_UCLA 3-11 (Corsaro 1-1, Osborne 1-6, Bessoir 0-3, Darius 1-1), Arizona 3-17 (Baptiste 0-1, Thomas 1-2, McDonald 2-6, Yeaney 0-1, Conner 0-3, Pellington 0-1, Pueyo 0-3). Assists_UCLA 7 (Chou 2), Arizona 4 (Reese 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_UCLA 41 (Miller 3-5), Arizona 35 (Baptiste 2-6). Total Fouls_UCLA 11, Arizona 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

