On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. T-7 Maryland 83, Nebraska 73

By The Associated Press
March 11, 2021 1:47 pm
< a min read
      

NEBRASKA (12-12)

Bourne 6-13 0-0 13, Cravens 2-4 1-2 5, Cain 3-5 2-2 8, Haiby 9-24 2-2 24, Scoggin 4-9 2-2 14, Coley 1-4 0-0 3, Cayton 0-1 1-2 1, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Stewart 2-4 0-0 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-65 8-10 73

MARYLAND (22-2)

Bibby 7-11 0-0 18, Collins 7-11 2-2 17, Benzan 1-8 0-0 3, Miller 6-11 5-6 18, Owusu 6-14 10-11 22, Masonius 0-2 0-0 0, Reese 2-4 1-2 5, Styles 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-63 18-21 83

Nebraska 11 23 20 19 73
Maryland 18 20 19 26 83

3-Point Goals_Nebraska 11-26 (Bourne 1-5, Haiby 4-7, Scoggin 4-8, Coley 1-3, Cayton 0-1, Stewart 1-2), Maryland 7-22 (Bibby 4-8, Collins 1-4, Benzan 1-5, Miller 1-2, Owusu 0-2, Masonius 0-1). Assists_Nebraska 17 (Haiby 6), Maryland 20 (Owusu 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Nebraska 39 (Cain 4-11), Maryland 32 (Bibby 3-3). Total Fouls_Nebraska 14, Maryland 8. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

        Insight by DUO Security: State Department, NASA, OMB and Defense Manpower Data Center explore the future of identity, credential and access management in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 2021 Pacific Operational Science &...
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VP Harris swears in Marcia Fudge as Secretary of the Department of Housing & Urban Development