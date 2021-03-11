No. T-7 Maryland 83, Nebraska 73

NEBRASKA (12-12)
Bourne 6-13 0-0 13, Cravens 2-4 1-2 5, Cain 3-5 2-2 8, Haiby 9-24 2-2 24, Scoggin 4-9 2-2 14, Coley 1-4 0-0 3, Cayton 0-1 1-2 1, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Stewart 2-4 0-0 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-65 8-10 73
MARYLAND (22-2)
Bibby 7-11 0-0 18, Collins 7-11 2-2 17, Benzan 1-8 0-0 3, Miller 6-11 5-6 18, Owusu 6-14 10-11 22, Masonius 0-2 0-0 0, Reese 2-4 1-2 5, Styles 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-63 18-21 83
|Nebraska
|11
|23
|20
|19
|—
|73
|Maryland
|18
|20
|19
|26
|—
|83
3-Point Goals_Nebraska 11-26 (Bourne 1-5, Haiby 4-7, Scoggin 4-8, Coley 1-3, Cayton 0-1, Stewart 1-2), Maryland 7-22 (Bibby 4-8, Collins 1-4, Benzan 1-5, Miller 1-2, Owusu 0-2, Masonius 0-1). Assists_Nebraska 17 (Haiby 6), Maryland 20 (Owusu 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Nebraska 39 (Cain 4-11), Maryland 32 (Bibby 3-3). Total Fouls_Nebraska 14, Maryland 8. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
