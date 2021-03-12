On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
No. T-7 Maryland 85, Northwestern 52

By The Associated Press
March 12, 2021 4:37 pm
< a min read
      

NORTHWESTERN (15-8)

Mott 3-4 0-0 6, Burton 5-13 3-4 14, Hamilton 4-11 0-0 10, Pulliam 0-12 1-2 1, Wood 3-6 1-2 7, Shaw 2-9 0-0 4, Rainey 0-1 2-2 2, Satterwhite 1-3 0-0 3, McWilliams 1-4 2-4 5, Morris 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-64 9-14 52

MARYLAND (23-2)

Bibby 3-5 2-2 9, Collins 3-6 4-4 10, Benzan 2-4 0-0 5, Miller 5-9 2-2 13, Owusu 5-9 1-2 12, Masonius 5-6 0-0 11, Reese 4-9 2-3 10, Styles 7-7 1-2 15, Young 0-2 0-0 0, Kozlova 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-58 12-15 85

Northwestern 15 9 14 14 52
Maryland 22 27 21 15 85

3-Point Goals_Northwestern 5-21 (Burton 1-5, Hamilton 2-6, Pulliam 0-4, Satterwhite 1-3, McWilliams 1-3), Maryland 5-16 (Bibby 1-2, Collins 0-1, Benzan 1-3, Miller 1-4, Owusu 1-2, Masonius 1-1, Young 0-2, Kozlova 0-1). Assists_Northwestern 13 (Burton 6), Maryland 24 (Miller 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Northwestern 28 (Shaw 5-8), Maryland 39 (Masonius 2-4). Total Fouls_Northwestern 12, Maryland 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

