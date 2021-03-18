Norfolk St. 54, Appalachian St. 53

APPALACHIAN ST. (0-1)
Duhart 0-2 0-0 0, Almonacy 1-14 4-4 7, Delph 3-16 2-2 9, Forrest 7-19 1-1 18, Gregory 3-6 3-3 9, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, J.Lewis 1-1 5-6 7, Eads 1-3 0-0 3, Parker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-62 15-16 53.
NORFOLK ST. (1-0)
Matthews 3-5 0-0 6, Bryant 4-13 0-0 10, Carter 1-10 2-2 4, Chavis 0-0 0-0 0, Hicks 2-8 0-0 5, Hawkins 8-13 4-5 24, Chambers 2-4 1-2 5, Lawrence 0-4 0-0 0, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Jenkins 0-0 0-0 0, Ford 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-58 7-9 54.
Halftime_Norfolk St. 36-20. 3-Point Goals_Appalachian St. 6-36 (Forrest 3-11, Eads 1-3, Delph 1-9, Almonacy 1-13), Norfolk St. 7-18 (Hawkins 4-5, Bryant 2-6, Hicks 1-5, Lawrence 0-2). Rebounds_Appalachian St. 42 (Duhart 11), Norfolk St. 29 (Matthews 8). Assists_Appalachian St. 7 (Gregory 4), Norfolk St. 10 (Carter 4). Total Fouls_Appalachian St. 8, Norfolk St. 14.
