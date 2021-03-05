North Alabama 96, Florida Gulf Coast 81

FLORIDA GULF COAST (10-8)
Abaev 7-12 1-4 17, Catto 6-11 2-6 16, Largie 3-7 4-6 10, Rolon 0-3 0-0 0, Warren 7-15 3-3 19, Rivers 4-9 0-0 8, Z.Anderson 2-3 4-5 9, London 0-0 2-3 2. Totals 29-60 16-27 81.
NORTH ALABAMA (13-10)
James 9-18 2-2 20, Littles 3-6 3-4 9, Youngblood 8-11 5-7 26, Blackmon 5-8 4-4 16, Brim 3-5 4-4 11, Brown 3-7 1-3 10, J.Anderson 2-4 0-0 4, Chatman 0-0 0-0 0, Breeland 0-1 0-0 0, Matic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-61 19-24 96.
Halftime_North Alabama 40-36. 3-Point Goals_Florida Gulf Coast 7-23 (Abaev 2-2, Catto 2-6, Warren 2-8, Z.Anderson 1-1, Rolon 0-2, Rivers 0-4), North Alabama 11-21 (Youngblood 5-7, Brown 3-5, Blackmon 2-2, Brim 1-2, Matic 0-1, J.Anderson 0-2, James 0-2). Rebounds_Florida Gulf Coast 32 (Abaev, Largie, Z.Anderson 7), North Alabama 34 (Littles 10). Assists_Florida Gulf Coast 13 (Rolon 4), North Alabama 18 (Blackmon 6). Total Fouls_Florida Gulf Coast 19, North Alabama 20. A_187 (5,800).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments