North Carolina 101, Notre Dame 59

NOTRE DAME (11-15)
Durham 4-9 2-2 10, Laszewski 4-7 5-8 13, Djogo 0-1 1-2 1, Hubb 3-8 4-4 13, Wertz 1-9 0-0 3, Goodwin 2-8 0-0 5, Ryan 2-9 2-2 6, Sanders 2-4 0-0 6, Zona 0-4 0-0 0, Morgan 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 19-61 14-18 59.
NORTH CAROLINA (17-9)
Bacot 7-10 6-7 20, Sharpe 7-10 0-3 14, Love 6-14 0-0 15, Walton 1-5 0-0 3, Black 2-7 0-0 4, Kessler 7-11 2-2 16, Davis 5-9 2-2 14, Harris 3-4 0-0 8, Platek 1-4 4-4 7, McAdoo 0-2 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Lebo 0-0 0-0 0, Manley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-77 14-18 101.
Halftime_North Carolina 50-36. 3-Point Goals_Notre Dame 7-26 (Hubb 3-7, Sanders 2-3, Wertz 1-4, Goodwin 1-5, Zona 0-1, Laszewski 0-2, Ryan 0-4), North Carolina 9-24 (Love 3-6, Harris 2-2, Davis 2-5, Platek 1-3, Walton 1-5, Black 0-1, McAdoo 0-1, Smith 0-1). Rebounds_Notre Dame 29 (Durham 6), North Carolina 52 (Bacot 13). Assists_Notre Dame 8 (Hubb 3), North Carolina 19 (Sharpe, Love 6). Total Fouls_Notre Dame 16, North Carolina 15. A_2,820 (23,500).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments