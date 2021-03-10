On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

North Carolina 101, Notre Dame 59

By The Associated Press
March 10, 2021 11:13 pm
< a min read
      

NOTRE DAME (11-15)

Durham 4-9 2-2 10, Laszewski 4-7 5-8 13, Djogo 0-1 1-2 1, Hubb 3-8 4-4 13, Wertz 1-9 0-0 3, Goodwin 2-8 0-0 5, Ryan 2-9 2-2 6, Sanders 2-4 0-0 6, Zona 0-4 0-0 0, Morgan 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 19-61 14-18 59.

NORTH CAROLINA (17-9)

Bacot 7-10 6-7 20, Sharpe 7-10 0-3 14, Love 6-14 0-0 15, Walton 1-5 0-0 3, Black 2-7 0-0 4, Kessler 7-11 2-2 16, Davis 5-9 2-2 14, Harris 3-4 0-0 8, Platek 1-4 4-4 7, McAdoo 0-2 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Lebo 0-0 0-0 0, Manley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-77 14-18 101.

Halftime_North Carolina 50-36. 3-Point Goals_Notre Dame 7-26 (Hubb 3-7, Sanders 2-3, Wertz 1-4, Goodwin 1-5, Zona 0-1, Laszewski 0-2, Ryan 0-4), North Carolina 9-24 (Love 3-6, Harris 2-2, Davis 2-5, Platek 1-3, Walton 1-5, Black 0-1, McAdoo 0-1, Smith 0-1). Rebounds_Notre Dame 29 (Durham 6), North Carolina 52 (Bacot 13). Assists_Notre Dame 8 (Hubb 3), North Carolina 19 (Sharpe, Love 6). Total Fouls_Notre Dame 16, North Carolina 15. A_2,820 (23,500).

        Insight by DUO Security: State Department, NASA, OMB and Defense Manpower Data Center explore the future of identity, credential and access management in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 C2ISR Week
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard vaccinates thousands of people