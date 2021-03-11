Trending:
North Carolina 81, No. 22 Virginia Tech 73

By The Associated Press
March 11, 2021 10:39 pm
NORTH CAROLINA (2-0)

Brooks 2-6 1-2 5, Bacot 7-9 3-7 17, Love 2-12 2-2 7, Walton 2-4 3-6 8, Black 3-7 0-0 8, Davis 6-10 3-3 19, Sharpe 4-7 2-2 10, Harris 1-3 1-2 3, Kessler 1-5 2-3 4, Platek 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 17-27 81.

VIRGINIA TECH (0-1)

Aluma 4-13 1-1 9, Mutts 10-16 1-5 24, Alleyne 4-8 0-1 12, Bede 0-5 0-0 0, Radford 8-13 4-4 20, Cattoor 1-2 3-5 6, Bamisile 0-1 0-0 0, N’Guessan 1-1 0-0 2, Pemsl 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 9-16 73.

Halftime_Virginia Tech 35-32. 3-Point Goals_North Carolina 8-21 (Davis 4-7, Black 2-4, Walton 1-2, Love 1-7, Harris 0-1), Virginia Tech 8-18 (Alleyne 4-6, Mutts 3-5, Cattoor 1-2, Bamisile 0-1, Bede 0-1, Aluma 0-3). Rebounds_North Carolina 41 (Bacot 13), Virginia Tech 30 (Aluma, Mutts 8). Assists_North Carolina 12 (Black, Harris 3), Virginia Tech 17 (Bede 7). Total Fouls_North Carolina 17, Virginia Tech 19. A_2,820 (23,500).

