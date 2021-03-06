Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

North Carolina 91, Duke 73

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 8:25 pm
< a min read
      

DUKE (11-11)

Hurt 6-16 0-0 14, Moore 3-7 2-2 8, Williams 7-10 4-5 18, Roach 3-7 3-4 10, Steward 6-11 2-3 16, Goldwire 1-7 0-0 2, Baker 0-4 1-2 1, Brakefield 1-3 0-0 2, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Tape 1-2 0-0 2, Buckmire 0-1 0-0 0, Savarino 0-1 0-0 0, Worthington 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-69 12-16 73.

NORTH CAROLINA (16-9)

Brooks 6-9 0-0 14, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Platek 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Black 0-2 2-2 2, Love 6-12 4-4 18, Bacot 6-10 6-7 18, Walton 6-9 2-2 18, Davis 1-3 3-4 5, Sharpe 2-6 3-5 7, Harris 0-0 1-2 1, Kessler 2-2 0-0 4, Manley 1-1 0-0 2, McAdoo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-56 21-26 91.

Halftime_North Carolina 42-26. 3-Point Goals_Duke 5-27 (Steward 2-4, Hurt 2-10, Roach 1-2, Savarino 0-1, Brakefield 0-2, Goldwire 0-2, Baker 0-3, Moore 0-3), North Carolina 8-18 (Walton 4-7, Brooks 2-3, Love 2-6, Black 0-1, Platek 0-1). Rebounds_Duke 26 (Hurt 6), North Carolina 36 (Bacot 6). Assists_Duke 16 (Goldwire 5), North Carolina 21 (Love 7). Total Fouls_Duke 22, North Carolina 15. A_3,263 (21,750).

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday