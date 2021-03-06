North Carolina 91, Duke 73

DUKE (11-11)
Hurt 6-16 0-0 14, Moore 3-7 2-2 8, Williams 7-10 4-5 18, Roach 3-7 3-4 10, Steward 6-11 2-3 16, Goldwire 1-7 0-0 2, Baker 0-4 1-2 1, Brakefield 1-3 0-0 2, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Tape 1-2 0-0 2, Buckmire 0-1 0-0 0, Savarino 0-1 0-0 0, Worthington 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-69 12-16 73.
NORTH CAROLINA (16-9)
Brooks 6-9 0-0 14, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Platek 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Black 0-2 2-2 2, Love 6-12 4-4 18, Bacot 6-10 6-7 18, Walton 6-9 2-2 18, Davis 1-3 3-4 5, Sharpe 2-6 3-5 7, Harris 0-0 1-2 1, Kessler 2-2 0-0 4, Manley 1-1 0-0 2, McAdoo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-56 21-26 91.
Halftime_North Carolina 42-26. 3-Point Goals_Duke 5-27 (Steward 2-4, Hurt 2-10, Roach 1-2, Savarino 0-1, Brakefield 0-2, Goldwire 0-2, Baker 0-3, Moore 0-3), North Carolina 8-18 (Walton 4-7, Brooks 2-3, Love 2-6, Black 0-1, Platek 0-1). Rebounds_Duke 26 (Hurt 6), North Carolina 36 (Bacot 6). Assists_Duke 16 (Goldwire 5), North Carolina 21 (Love 7). Total Fouls_Duke 22, North Carolina 15. A_3,263 (21,750).
