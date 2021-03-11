North Texas 76, Middle Tennessee 56

MIDDLE TENNESSEE (5-18)
Dishman 3-9 4-6 10, Millner 2-9 0-0 6, Davis 3-9 4-4 12, Jordan 2-7 6-6 12, Johnson 1-2 0-0 3, Lawrence 2-4 1-2 6, T.Jackson 1-2 1-2 3, Millin 2-5 0-1 4, Sims 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-47 16-21 56.
NORTH TEXAS (14-9)
Bell 7-9 1-1 19, Z.Simmons 4-6 0-0 8, Hamlet 9-16 2-5 21, McBride 1-5 0-0 3, Reese 6-14 0-0 15, Murray 1-2 3-4 6, Ousmane 1-1 0-0 2, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, J.Jackson 1-1 0-1 2, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-55 6-11 76.
Halftime_North Texas 45-36. 3-Point Goals_Middle Tennessee 8-21 (Davis 2-4, Jordan 2-6, Millner 2-6, Johnson 1-1, Lawrence 1-1, Millin 0-3), North Texas 10-16 (Bell 4-4, Reese 3-5, Murray 1-1, McBride 1-2, Hamlet 1-3, Robinson 0-1). Rebounds_Middle Tennessee 24 (Davis 5), North Texas 29 (Hamlet, McBride 7). Assists_Middle Tennessee 10 (Davis 3), North Texas 17 (Hamlet 11). Total Fouls_Middle Tennessee 12, North Texas 17.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments